For Sale: 2000 Lotus Exige with a Turbo Audi Inline-Four

This 2000 Lotus Exige S1 is for sale on Pistonheads in Chalfont St Peter, UK for £35,999 or about $48,695. The car is powered by a turbocharged 1.8 L Audi inline-four installed by Auto-Teknix. The motor produces 350 hp on a Emerald ECU and is paired with a six-speed transmission with a Quaife limited-slip differential. The car rides on a Nitron adjustable suspension with upgraded rear toe control arms and aluminum belled brake rotors. The interior features MOG Evo seats with harnesses, roll bar, rear-view camera, and internal/external electrical cut-offs. The car comes with a MOT until August 2022.

Source: Pistonheads via Unique Cars For Sale Europe FB page