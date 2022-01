This Land Rover Defender went to Rich Auto Works in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for an engine and transmission swap. While there they installed a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six and R154 five-speed manual transmission. The engine features a BorgWarner S36 turbocharger making 24 psi of boost and a Haltech Elite 2000 ECU wired by Jr Wiring Solutions. The 2JZ-GTE made 595 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque on E65 fuel tuned by Crispeed Tuned.

Source: Crispeed Tuned FB page via Haltech