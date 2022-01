Eric Hjelte from Swedes Garage is building a unique Volvo 460. For the past two years he’s been replacing the 460’s factory inline-four and FWD drivetrain with a turbocharged 2.4 L B5254T inline-five, five-speed manual transmission, and AWD drivetrain from a 1997 Volvo 855 wagon. Eric has 50+ videos documenting the build so far on his Swedes Garage channel. We’ve included the last three below.

