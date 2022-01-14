1962 Ferrari 250 GTE with a 350 ci Chevy V8

This 1962 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 sold on Bring a Trailer for $195,000. A previous owner replaced the factory 3.0 L Colombo V12 with a 350 ci Chevy LT1 V8 (Gen 2) along with an AFCO aluminum radiator and 25-gallon fuel cell. Behind the motor sits a Tremec T5 five-speed manual transmission connected to a custom driveshaft and Ferrari rear end. The car rides on Borrani-style wire wheels with Michelin HydroEdge 215/70-R15 tires covering disc brakes front and rear. The interior features a Nardi steering wheel on a tilt steering column, aftermarket gauges, Vintage Air system, and modified transmission tunnel.

Source: Bring a Trailer