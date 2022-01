This BMW E30 called “Der Chef E30” was built by D.Buchaniec & M.Schmidt in Germany. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.8 L M50 inline-six and Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission. The engine features a BorgWarner S400 turbocharger, NX Nitrous system, and Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. It produces 950 hp and 1108 Nm of torque on 102 octane fuel. The car’s best quarter-mile is 8.73 sec.

Source: Fotopj and Speed & Moore