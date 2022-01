Mike Kojima and Martin Gonzales from MotoIQ cover the costs of building a Subaru EJ-series motor. They explain their “budget build” costs around $6,825 while their “baller build” costs around $18,725 with upgrades that reaching $25,000-$30,000. Listen as they breakdown the parts and costs for each motor build below.

Source: MotoIQ