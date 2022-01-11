Mercedes A-Class with a Twin-Turbo BMW V8

Olav Haugen Hasdal and his Hasdal Racing Mercedes A-Class compete in Gatebil Drift Series and Norwegian Drift Championship. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo BMW M60 V8 making around 900 horsepower. The motor features a M60B40 block with CP Carillo forged pistons, forged h-beam rods, and Holset HX35 turbochargers. A Sellholm five-speed sequential transmission with a twin-disc clutch sends power through a custom driveshaft to an E60 differential. The car rides on a Wisefab E46 front suspension, E60 rear suspension, and AST 3-way adjustable coilovers. A set of 59° North 18-inch wheels cover WP Pro disc brakes.

Source: gatebil.no