For Sale: 1989 Nissan 240SX with a LS7 V8

This 1989 Nissan 240SX is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Peoria, Arizona. Under the carbon fiber hood sits a LS7 V8 on Sikky solid mounts. The motor features a Callies Dragon Slayer crankshaft, Diamond 12.5:1 pistons, Callies Compstar forged rods, Melling oil pump, and Sikky baffled oil pan. It also features Performance Induction heads with FTI titanium intake valves, FTI Inconel exhaust valves, Siemens 80-lb top-feed fuel injectors, and FAST intake manifold with a 102 mm throttle body. A T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Spec Stage 3 clutch sends power through a Sikky aluminum driveshaft to a Z33 rear end with an OS Giken 2-way LSD. The 240SX rides on PBM coilovers, Driftworks front and rear drop knuckles, SPL tension rods, boxed and modified front lower control arms, modified front crossmember, and Battle Version rear upper control arms, rear toe arms, and rear traction rods. A five-lug conversion holds a set of Work S18-inch wheels covering Z32 front and rear brakes. The Carfax report lists damage in 1991 (contact with curb), accident in 1994, and potential odometer rollback in 2012.

Source: Bring a Trailer