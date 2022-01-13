1970 Ford Maverick with a Coyote V8

Dan Dubs built this 1970 Ford Maverick in 2012 with a 5.0 L Coyote V8 crate motor. The V8’s 412 horsepower is sent through a C4 automatic transmission to an 8-inch rear end. Everything sits on a Fat Man Fabrication Mustang II front. Unfortunately the Maverick suffered an accident and visited Schubert’s Speed Shop for repairs. While there fabricator Bryant Althof fell in love with the car. Eventually Dan put the car up for sale and Bryant purchased it. Under his ownership the car received Wilwood Dynapro six-piston and four-piston brakes and US Wheels Rat Rods 17×8 wheels. You can view more photos of the car in Holley’s article.

Source: Holley