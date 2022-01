Darren Spooner and his Spoox Racing Developments Peugeot 205 compete in time attack. The 845 kg (1862 lb) race car is powered by a turbocharged 1.6 L TU5J4 inline-four from a Peugeot 106 GTi. The motor is upgraded to produce 458 horsepower and 337 lb-ft of torque. Darren and the car attended the Quick 60 hillclimb event at Shelsley Walsh, England. Due to the weather conditions, the car competed with the boost turned down.

Source: Spoox Racing Developments FB page and Hillclimb Monsters