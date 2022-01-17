For Sale: Custom Lincoln Continental with a Supercharged 600 ci Falconer V12

This custom 1958 Lincoln Continental convertible called “Maybellene” will be auctioned by Barrett Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 22-30. The car was built by Kindig It Design in 2017 with a supercharged 600 ci (9.8 L) Falconer V12 and 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. The motor features two Magnuson superchargers, stainless steel headers, and produces 940 hp and 1,040 lb-ft of torque. The car rides on an Art Morrison GT Sport chassis with Wilwood 16-inch disc brakes and AccuAir adjustable suspension. The interior features JS Custom Interiors upholstery with Thunderbird seats and Dakota Digital gauges.

Source: Barrett Jackson and Fuel Curve