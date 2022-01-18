1972 El Camino with a 800+ hp 2JZ-GTE

Mark Tozer is the owner of SupraStore and always wanted a 2JZ-powered Chevy El Camino. So after purchasing a restored 1971 El Camino, he sent it to his friend and business partner Andrew Carroll at XAT Racing for a complete transformation.

Andrew replaced the factory 350 ci V8 with a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six on a set of custom mounts. The inline-six features a Precision 6766 turbocharger, SupraStore exhaust manifold, custom intercooler, custom 4-inch side-exit exhaust, SupraStore King’s Royal Chamber intake manifold.

Fuel is fed to the motor through ID1000 injectors from a Hellcat 495 lph in-tank fuel pump. The engine produces 800+ horsepower with a AEM Infinity ECU and Tweaked Performance harness.

Andrew paired the 2JZ with a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission with a SupraStore adapter plate, single-disc clutch, and billet flywheel. A custom single-piece driveshaft sends power to a Curried 9-inch rear end and a TrueTrac LSD with 3.00 gears and 35-spline axles.

Andrew did not stop at the powertrain. He improved handling thanks to Bilstien shocks and lowering springs, Hellwig Protouring tubular front/rear anti-roll bars, quick-ratio steering box, and QA1 trailing arms and adjustable rear toe links. A set of Wilwood 13-inch rotors with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back hid behind American Racing VN501 18-inch wheels.

Andrew replaced the factory bench seat with a pair of Scat bucket seats and installed an AEM CD5 digital dash. The El Camino came from the factory without air conditioning. So Andrew installed an AC system and covered the floor in Dynomat and carpet pad sound deadening to keep Mark cool and comfortable in the Arizona heat.

Source: SupraStore FB page and MotorTrend