1999 Toyota Altezza with a 2.4 L Honda F20C

A reader shared this unique 1999 Toyota Altezza for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia for €10,500 ($11,889). It seems the car originally came with a 2.0 L 3S-GE inline-four but was swapped to a F20C inline-four from a Honda S2000. The F20C was stroked to 2.4 liters and features ported/polished head, Skunk2 70 mm exhaust, and Ecumasters ECU. A Honda S2000 AP1 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a Toyota torsen LSD with 4.30 gears. The car rides on KW coilovers in front, Ohlins coilovers in back, and a set of BuddyClub P1 17-inch wheels.

Source: Export Cars Georgia FB page via Drift & Race Parts Europe FB group