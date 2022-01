Last year Elshan Aslanov (Асланов Эльшан) set a European FWD record in his VAZ-2110 (Lada 110) at RDRC drag race event in Russia. Elshan went 8.112 sec in the quarter-mile at 281.80 kph (175.10 mph). The unique race car is powered by a turbocharged 1963 cc three-rotor making over 1300 horsepower mated to a four-speed sequential transmission. Watch the record run below.

Source: Асланов Эльшан FB profile, LUKOIL Racing FB page, and RDRC