2016 Toyota 4Runner with a 500+ hp Supercharged 3UR V8

RSG Metalworks built this 2016 Toyota 4Runner called “T40R” at their company in Golden, Colorado. Under the hood sits a 5.7 L 3UR-FE V8 with a Magnuson TVS1900 supercharger tuned by Viktor G Automotive. The combination is good for 550+ horsepower and 500+ lb-ft of torque. The V8 is paired with a Tundra six-speed automatic transmission supported by a RSG Metalworks custom crossmember. The front axle features a Spidertrax custom housing with a Ford Hi9 differential while the rear axle features a Currie Tacoma 9-inch housing with a Ford 9-inch differential. The axles use ARB air lockers with 5.13 gears. The 4Runner’s suspension uses a 3-link front, triangulated 4-link rear, and King 2.5×12-inch coilovers with Currie anti-rock rear sway bar. It rides on a set of Trail Gear Creeper bead lock wheels with Toyo MT 40×13.5-inch tires. You can view the 4Runner’s full specs on the project page and more photos @rsg_t40r.

Source: RSG Metalworks, Viktor G Automotive, and Kev in Nature