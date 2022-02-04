RWD Nissan Figaro with a Honda F20C

Racing Factory Yamamoto built this custom Nisan Figaro at their company in Sanda, Hyogo, Japan. The 1097 kg (2418 lb) race car was built using a custom tubular frame, custom control arms, and cantilever front suspension. The Figaro’s factory turbocharged 987 cc MA10ET inline-four and three-speed automatic are long gone. Instead it’s powered by a 2.0 L F20C inline-four and six-speed manual transmission from a Honda S2000. The car rides on a set of Work 15-inch wheels covering NSX disc brakes. The interior carries over a S2000 gauge cluster and steering column surrounded by a custom roll cage. You can read about the project’s origin in Figaro Owners Club’s article.

Source: R.F.Y FB page, R.F.Y blog, and MotorTrend