Mazda built this RX-8 with a 1.3 L 13B-MSP two-rotor but that is no longer the case due to Hepp Garage Racing Factory in Poland. At their company they installed a turbocharged 1.8 L Audi inline-four (AUQ). The motor produces 290 horsepower and 337 Nm (248 lb-ft) of torque with a GTX3071R turbocharger and Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. The RX-8 retains the factory manual transmission thanks to an adapter.

Source: Hepp Garage Racing Factory FB page