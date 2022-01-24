For Sale: 2007 Saturn Sky with a Supercharged 7.0 L LS7 V8

This 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Joplin, Missouri. The car was built by Mallett Performance Cars in 2008 with a supercharged 7.0 L LS7 V8. The motor features an Edelbrock E-Force supercharger, upgraded camshaft, and Corsa exhaust. A T56 six-speed manual transmission with a McLeod twin-disc clutch sends power to a heavy-duty differential and axles. The convertible rides on HRE 18×9-inch wheels with Penske coilovers, aftermarket sway bars, and Mallett 13-inch rotors with SSBC calipers in front.

Source: Bring a Trailer