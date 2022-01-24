2011 Subaru WRX with a Twin-Turbo 3UZ V8

Nolan Andrew owns a unique 2011 Subaru WRX STI. Living in South Africa, Nolan says Subaru parts are very expensive. However there are plenty of Toyota parts and support. So when Nolan wanted more power he swapped the EJ25 with a twin-turbo Toyota 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8. The motor sits on a modified subframe with custom mounts. It features stock internals, custom oil sump, and two Garrett GT3582 turbochargers. TopSpeed reports the V8 produces 363 horsepower and 358 lb-ft on 0.6 bar (8.7 psi) of boost. The swap also required the WRX to be converted to RWD using a BMW manual transmission and custom two-piece driveshaft.

Source: Cars.co.za via ESD reader

