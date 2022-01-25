2001 Lexus IS300 with a 1UZ V8

Siegfried Peters is the co-owner of Fisch Racing Tech in Chilliwack, BC, Canada. The company makes bellhousings to bolt different engines to the Nissan CD009 transmission. The company built two vehicles to showcase their products. Today we share their 2001 Lexus IS300 drift machine.

The car is no longer powered by a 3.0 L 2JZ-GE inline-six. In its place is a Toyota 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 sitting on Fisch Racing Tech swap mounts. The V8 features a Radium fuel system with two AEM fuel pumps, on in the Lexus factory tank and another in a surge tank. Hanging off each side of the motor are custom headers fabricated by Fisch Racing Tech. The V8 produces 290 whp on E85 fuel or 380 whp on E85 and 90 wet shot of nitrous.

The 1UZ V8 is mated to a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission thanks to a Fisch Racing Tech UZ-to-CD009 bellhousing kit. The transmission sits on their crossmember and uses an ACT HD/Race six-pad clutch.

The Lexus IS300 rides on Stance XR1 adjustable coilovers with Serialnine solid subframe bushings. The front suspension uses Heatmaker knuckles for extra steering angle. Tires are mounted on a set of Kansai KNP wheels.

Since the car is used on the track the factory Lexus seats were swapped for Sparco seats and four-point harnesses. In front of that is a Sparco steering wheel flanked by a Fisch Racing Tech hydaulic handbrake. Everything is surrounded by a full roll cage.