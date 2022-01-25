1988 BMW E30 with a Mercedes OM606 Diesel Inline-Six

This 1988 BMW E30 325i was originally built with a 2.5 L M20 inline-six. At some point that was removed and in its place sits a Mercedes OM606 turbodiesel inline-six making 500 horsepower. The motor features a Dieselmeken 8 mm injection pump, Aeromotive A1000 fuel pump, TB80 turbocharger, E36 M3 radiator, and 4-inch exhaust. The OM606 is paired with a BMW GS5-39DZ manual transmission and triple-disc sintered clutch. The car stops thanks to Porsche 986 four-piston calipers with 300×24 mm rotors in front and 294×19 mm rotors in back. The interior features Sparco Evo bucket seats with six-point harnesses surrounded by a roll cage.

Source: ebay-kleinanzeigen.de via Unique Cars For Sale Europe FB page