1969 Charger with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

New Zealand racing legend Greg Murphy sent a 1969 Dodge Charger shell to Ringbrothers in Spring Green, Wisconsin. From there the company spent several years transforming into something they call “CAPTIV“. The heart of the beast is a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor making 700+ horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Ringbrothers built the custom exhaust first and molded the floors around it. A Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission sends power through a QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft to a 9-inch rear end. The car rides on a custom Art Morrison chassis with QA1 adjustable shocks, Baer six-piston disc brakes, and HRE Recoil Ringbrothers Edition wheels (19×11, 20×13). They estimate the bodywork along took 800-1000 hours.

Source: Ringbrothers (project page) and Street Machine