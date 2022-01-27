For Sale: 1973 MGB with a 302 ci Ford V8

This 1973 MG MGB is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Joshua Tree, California. The car is powered by a 302 ci Ford V8 with a Holley four-barrel carburetor, aluminum intake manifold, MSD distributor, Holley fuel pump, and side exhaust. The drivetrain features a five-speed manual transmission and what looks like the factory rear end. The car rides on a set of Rostyle 14-inch wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A 215/60 tires. The brakes are disc in front and drum in rear. Issues with the car include cracks/scrapes on front spoiler and tachometer, oil pressure, engine temp, and fuel gauges do not work. Under the glove box are a set of aftermarket tachometer, oil pressure, battery voltage, and engine temperature gauges. The seller also says the clock, hazard lights, cigarette lighter does not work.

Source: Bring a Trailer