A reader sent us a unique 1979 Maserati Merak that was listed on eBay but did not sell. The listing states the car was built by a mechanic with 55 years of experience using a salvaged Merak. Five years ago they swapped a 3.6 L Tipo F131 V8 and six-speed transaxle from a Ferrari 360. They built a custom intake and installed a Holley EFI system. A factory spec F131 V8 produces 395 horsepower.

Source: eBay via ESD reader