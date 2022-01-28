Volvo TP21 with a 572 ci Chevy V8

Eddie’s Rod & Custom built this custom Volvo TP21 at their company in Ceder Rapids, Iowa. The project started with a 1957 TP21 Radio Command Car built by Volvo for the Swedish Armed Forces. Swedish soilders nicknamed it “Sugga” or “hog” due to the front. Volvo powered the vehicles with a 3.67 L flathead inline-six producing 90 horsepower. However Eddie’s Rod & Custom built theirs with a 572 ci Chevy big-block V8 producing 725 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque. A Turbo 475 automatic transmission and transfer case sends power to factory 1-ton axles with locking differentials. The vehicle recently sold at Barrett-Jackson for $225,500.

Source: Eddie’s Rod & Custom, Barrett-Jackson, and MotorTrend