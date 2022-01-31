For Sale: 1981 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur with a LS3 V8

This 1981 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Reno, Nevada. The car was donated in 2021 to the current owner Harrah Automobile Foundation. The car is powered by a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate motor making 430 horsepower and a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission. The car rides on a self-leveling hydropneumatic suspension with a Girling control system. A set of 15-inch steel wheels holding Michelin XH4 235/75 tires cover disc brakes front and back. The interior features red leather and carpet, burl wood trim, and power-adjustable front seats. Issues include paint chips and cracks throughout body and AC is not working.

Source: Bring a Trailer