Juggernaut Viper GTS with a 3103 hp Twin-Turbo Gen 5 V10 Goes 6.68 sec

Will Dugas and his 2001 Viper GTS called “Juggernaut” visited Houston Raceway Park on Jan 16th and set a World record for speed and ET with a 6.68 sec at 220.1 mph quarter-mile pass. The car is powered by a twin-turbo Gen 5 V10 built by Nth Moto mated to a Nth Moto/ATI TH400 automatic transmission. The motor features factory Gen 5 block and heads, hydraulic roller camshaft, and two Garrett 88 mm turbochargers. The combo is good for 3103 hp to the hubs on One Ethanol R fuel. The Viper also retains a full independent rear suspension.

Source: Nth Moto