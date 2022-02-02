Ford Transit with a Turbo Honda F20C

Hallscorts Performance specializes in swapping Honda F20/K20 engines into first and second generation Ford Escorts. When they are not working on customer’s projects they are building a unique race truck. The project starts with a Transit Mk2 truck that is receiving a custom cantilever suspension and Corsa electric power steering. For power Hallscorts Performance is going with a turbocharged Honda F20C inline-four. Using a large Scania/Garrett GTX4594 turbocharger they are expecting around 700 horsepower. The company is retaining four rear wheels however they upgraded to a Transit Mk8 axle.

Source: Hallscorts Performance FB page