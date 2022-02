Croatian rally champion Niko Pulić competes in a unque Smart Forfour race car originally built in 2008. The 1200 kg (2645 lb) car features a modified first generation ForFour body sitting on a custom tubular chassis. It’s powered by a turbocharged Mercedes M111 inline-four capable of 600+ horsepower but currently making 500 horsepower. The powerful motor is paired with a 4WD drivetrain. Hillclimb Monsters reports the car is being prepped for “bigger things” in 2022.

Source: HillClimb Monsters