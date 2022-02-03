1970 Plymouth Barracuda with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

Fast Freddie’s Rod Shop built this 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda called “Hellacuda” at their company in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The factory 318 ci V8 gave way to a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor producing 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Behind the motor sits a Quicktime SFI bellhousing bolted to a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a RAM twin-disc clutch. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Strange Nodular 9-inch rear end and 35-spline axles. Fast Freddie’s Rod Shop also installed a RMS AlterKtion suspension with Viking shocks in front and Calvert Racing leaf springs with Cal-Tracs in the rear. The increased power is kept in check with a set of Wilwood six-piston brakes covered by Rocket Attack wheels. View more photos of the car in the build album.

Source: Fast Freddie’s Rod Shop (project page)