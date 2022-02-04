Nissan 1400 Truck with a 1.0 L Honda CBR1000RR Inline-Four

Stephan Fouche built this Nissan 1400 at his company Mad Dog Racing in Pretoria, South Africa. The truck is powered by a naturally aspirated 1000 cc inline-four and six-speed sequential transmission from a 2007 Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle. The engine features Jeep SRT8 injectors on a second fuel rail, custom stainless exhaust manifold, and Powermods ECU. A Nissan 1400 M68 differential with 3.08 gears sits under a custom ladder bar rear suspension with a Panhard bar.

Source: Mad Dog Racing FB page and Speedhunters