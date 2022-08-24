1979 Trans Am with a Supercharged LS3 V8

Metal Brothers Hot Rods built this 1979 Firebird Trans Am for owner Jeff Kountz at their company in Theodore, Alabama. It is powered by a supercharged LS3 V8 featuring a Whipple supercharger, Detroit Speed headers, and stainless steel exhaust. A T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission sends power to a rear end with 3.50 gears. The Trans Am rids on a Detroit front and rear suspension with Wilwood 13-inch disc brakes behind Forgeline TA3 Heritage Series wheels (18×10, 19×13). Metal Brothers Hot Rods installed a 1970 front and rear body and covered everything in custom green metallic paint.

Source: Metal Brothers Hot Rods (build album), Fuel Curve, and Forgeline