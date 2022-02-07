2015 BMW 328i with a Supercharged LSx V8

BYE Performance built this “Refined” burnout machine at their company in Welshpool, Australia. The company started with a 2015 BMW 328i (F30) and removed the factory turbocharged 2.0 L N20B20 inline-four and drivetrain. In its place is a supercharged 5.3 L LSx V8 featuring a TBS supercharger, custom dry sump system, 2-inch headers, and Link ECU. The V8 sits on a custom subframe and mounts. Fuel is kept in Aftermarket Industries tanks while the other fluids are held in custom aluminum tanks built by Garland Custom Fabrications. The factory BMW transmission and differential were swapped for a custom Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission with a billet converter and Black Magic Race Cars built rear clip, suspension, and axle. The car still retains a lot of the factory comforts such as electric seats, power windows, and all lights thanks to a custom body harness.

Source: Refined FB page, Black Magic Race Cars FB page, and Flinty460