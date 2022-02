This Mercedes W123 wagon came from the factory with a OM617 turbodiesel inline-five. However eCap Mobility in Winsen, Germany converted the car to electric. It now has two 53 kW electric motors and 63.3 kWh worth of lithium-ion batteries. The motors give the wagon a maximum speed of 170 km/h (105 mph) while the batteries give it a range of 200 km (124 miles).

Source: and eBay.de