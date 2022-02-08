1993 Land Cruiser with a 3UZ V8

This 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser was built for the Japanese market with a turbocharged 4.2 L 1HD-T diesel inline-six. At some point a former owner replaced the diesel inline-six with a 4.3 L Toyota 3UZ-FE V8 making 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. The SUV retains the factory 4WD drivetrain which includes an Aisin four-speed automatic transmission, two-speed transfer case, and solid axles. The Land Cruiser was imported to the USA in 2021 and sold on Cars & Bids for $12,200.

Source: Cars & Bids