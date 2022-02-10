Subaru WRX with a 1140 hp 2JZ Inline-Six

Lonnie wanted his 2013 Subaru WRX to be unique and have lots of power. The foundation of that plan was a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six. The motor is built and tuned by HTtuned. It features Manley forged pistons and rods, billet main caps, Kelford 280 camshafts, ID2600XDS injectors, larger valves, and upgraded springs. The inline-six makes 140 horsepower and 798 lb-ft of torque on a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Behind the motor sits a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission with an adapter plate, Competition custom twin-disc clutch, and S1 sequential shifter. A custom driveshaft sends power to a Nissan 370Z differential and axles.

Related