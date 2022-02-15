For Sale: 1975 Mazda Truck with a Turbo 13B

This 1975 Mazda truck is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Chico, California. The engine bay holds a turbocharged 1.3 L 13B two-rotor from a 1988 RX-7. The motor features a Tial blowoff valve, DDC injectors, Moroso oil pan, aluminum radiator, Haltech ECU, and custom wiring harness. The drivetrain uses a five-speed manual transmission and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. The truck rides on aftermarket shocks with four-wheel disc brakes and five-lug conversion. Issues with the truck include no windshield wipers and unknown true milage.

Source: Bring a Trailer