Volvo PV544 with a Twin-Turbo Inline-Six

Brandtab built this Volvo PV544 at their company in Sweden to drift. Under the fiberglass front sits a twin-turbo 2.9 L Volvo B6304 inline-six. The motor produces 340 horsepower and 478 Nm (352 lb-ft) to the wheels from two 19h turbochargers. The Volvo inline-six is paired with a BMW GS6-37DZ six-speed manual transmission thanks to a modified bellhousing. A Volvo 240 rear axle rounds out the drivetrain. Dyno Channel reports the car will eventually receive a built motor good for a lot more boost.

Source: Dyno Channel