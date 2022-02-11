1933 Plymouth Coupe with a 605 ci HEMI V8

Kevin Weigand built his 1933 Plymouth coupe with help from his Family and friends. The car is powered by a 605 ci HEMI V8 built with Maxx aluminum block, Indy 295 cc heads, MSD Pro Power coil, and alcohol injection system. The engine is also setup with a NOS Pro Shot Fogger nitrous system that delivers a 150 hp shot. A Reid Racing Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission with a 5800 rpm stall converter sends power to a 8.75-inch rear end with 3.90 gears. Kevin’s best in the car is a 5.39 sec at 126 mph in the eight-mile.

Source: Holley