4WD Land Cruiser with a 1UZ-FE V8

Retropower has built an array of vehicles ranging from full customs to subtle restorations at their company in Wykin, Hinckley, UK. One of their newest projects is Toyota Land Cruiser FJ they call “Sant Joan.” It will be powered by a Toyota 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 making around 256 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque. The V8 is paired with an early 80-series Land Cruiser automatic transmission. The rest of the 4WD drivetrain will be rebuilt along with the leaf-spring suspension. Retropower will improve handling with custom shocks and upgrade brakes. You can follow the Land Cruiser’s full progress on the project’s FB page.

Source: Retropower (project page)