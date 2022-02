Patrick Motorsports built this 1965 Porsche 911 SWB (short wheel base) at their company in Phoenix, Arizona. The company installed their 3.5 L flat-six to a 915 transaxle. The motor produces 260 horsepower to the wheels thanks to Patrick Motorsports spec Mahle cylinders and pistons, custom Pauter rods, and 996/997 GT3 crankshaft. It also features Web camshafts, larger valves, titanium springs and retainers, and PMO 50 mm carburetors.

Source: Patrick Motorsports