This 1999 Audi A4 Quattro Super Touring race car is owned by Jon Rednertsen from Jonus Racing in Norway. The car won the 1999 ADAC, 2001 STCC, and 2002 STCC championships. It will return to racing this year with Mazhar Iqbal behind the wheel in Norwegian GT3 Series. The car is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0 L BMW V8 capable of 10,000+ rpm. The motor was built using a BMW M62B44 4.4 L block, custom crankshaft, custom dry sump, and titanium internals.

Source: @mazhar_373 and Jonus Racing