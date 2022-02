Last year “E30Elvis” attended L8-Night Race Day in Klettwitz, Brandenburg, Germany. While at the event the car went 10.2 sec at 234 km/h (145 mph) in the quarter-mile. It’s powered by a turbocharged M50B25 inline-six capable of 1108 horsepower and 973 Nm (717 lb-ft) of torque on 2.2 bar (31.9 psi) of boost. The car’s best quarter-mile is a 9.416 sec at 260 km/h (161 mph).

Source: @e30elvis and Fotopj