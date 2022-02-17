1970 Coronet with a Twin-Turbo Hemi V8

This 1970 Dodge Coronet arrived at Pro-Speed Autoworks in Chantilly, Virginia as a 440 Super Bee clone. Over several months the company would transform it into a Pro-touring beauty. They started by pulling everything apart and repairing the rust damage. With the car sporting fresh metal and black paint they focused on the underpinnings. For power they went with a twin-turbo 5.7 L Hemi V8. It’s paired with a TCI 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission and a Ford 9-inch rear end. Pro-Speed Autoworks improved handling with USCT Motorsports subframe connectors, QA1 suspension parts, and RideTech air bags. A set of Rotiform QLB 19-inch custom wheels cover Wilwood disc brakes front and rear. For the custom interior they turned to Steve Holcomb at Pro Auto Custom Interiors in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Source: Pro-Speed Autoworks FB page and ScottieDTV