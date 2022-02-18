1972 Chevelle with a LS3 V8

This 1972 Chevelle rolled into Charlies Custom Creations in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for metal repair on the quarter panels, floor, and trunk pan. However it left the company with many more upgrades. In the engine bay sits a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate motor paired with a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission and Moser 9-inch rear end. The freshly powder coated chassis features CPP tubular control arms, 4-link rear suspension, and QA1 coilovers on every corner. The Chevelle rides on a set of Big Slot wheels (20×8, 20×10) covering disc brakes front and back.

Source: Charlies Custom Creations (project page)