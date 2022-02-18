For Sale: AWD Scirocco Race Car with a 1300+ whp Turbo RB26/30 Inline-Six

This Scirocco race car is for sale on Facebook in Bulgaria for 69,000 EUR or about $78,083. The car was built by Heed-Auto in Sofia, Bulgaria for drag racing. It features a full tubular chassis built to NHRA 25.1 spec with a fiberglass body. The engine is a turbocharged 3.2 L Nissan inline-six making 1370 horsepower to the wheels on 2.6 bar (37.7 psi) of boost. The drivetrain features a Liberty Extreme five-speed transmission, Nissan transfer case, Cusco LSD front differential, and Strange 9-inch rear end. Full specs below.

Full Specs:

1.Full tube Docol R8 chassis, NHRA specs 25.1 (7.0 sec. or lower);

2.Liberty’s extreme (3000+hp rated) 5 speed clutchless airshifted gearbox + Stroud safety blanket;

3. Nissan skyline awd transfer case with Liberty custom bulletproof shaft;

4. Cusco LSD front differential;

5. DSS 1000+hp front driveshafts;

6. CrMoly 4-link rear end, USA custom made, Strange engineering 9″ Ultra case 3-rd member, 40 spline spool, 40 spline 300m gundrilled axles, 2500+hp ready;

6. Custom made 4-link rear bars and rear end wishbone with CrMoly joints;

7. Strange engineering front and rear 4-piston lightweight drag brakes;

8. Strange engineering front and rear double adjustable drag spec coilovers + Hyperco springs;

9. Custom made propshaft with Strange engineering 1350 CrMoly joints;

10. 3-disk racing clutch;

11. Kirkey drag racing seat, Sparco 6-point seatbelt;

12. Sparco 6-point fire suppression system;

13. 16 volt XS Power battery with XS power charger ( no alternator );

14. MaxxECU Pro ECU with 6 EGT sensors, lambda sensor and etc.;

15. Stroud safety drag parachute;

16. Engine specs: Nissan RB32 stroker kit, custom billet crank, drag spec conrods, custom CP pistons, heavy duty piston pins, custom made racing head gasket, custom made L19 ARP head studs, L19 main studs, main caps girdle, Aviaid 4-stage dry sump oil system,ATI drag racing damper, Hypertune drag racing inlet manifold with 102mm throttle body, custom made long runner 304SS exhaust manifold, Garrett custom made 1500+hp intercooler, dual billet fuel rails, 12x ID2000 injectors, Aeromotive mechanical fuel pump, Hypertune billet valve covers, Turbosmart 60mm wastegate with position sensor cap, Turbosmart race blow off valve, RB26 cylinder head hand ported, Kelford custom drag spec camshafts, Kelford high rpm valve springs, titanium retainers, shimless valve caps, +1mm oversized IN/EX valves, Spool adjustable cam gears, Nissan cast iron block Moroso full filled with Darton sleeves, electrical high flow water pump;

17. Garrett Gen2 gtx5533r 88mm turbo (1800+hp rated), max measured power 1370awhp@ 2.6 bar boost ( spun the tyres at Mainline chassis dyno);

18. 8″ front and 10″ rear wheels, Hoosier 28x9x15 front slicks, M/T 28×10.5Wx15 rear slicks;

19. Fiberglass made body, the car weight is like 1015kg without driver;

Price: 85 000 euro ( reduced price 69 000 euro )

Source: Heed-Auto FB page via Piotr