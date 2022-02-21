2000 Lexus GS300 with a Turbo 2JZ-GTE

  • GS300

2000 Lexus GS300 with a turbo 2JZ-GTE inline-six

Drag International rolled a 2000 Lexus GS300 shell into their company in Davie, Florida. Many hours of work later it drove away completely transformed.

2000 Lexus GS300 with a turbo 2JZ-GTE inline-six

In the engine bay they installed a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six and four-speed automatic transmission from a Toyota Aristo. The motor was converted to a single Precision 6266 turbocharger and features stainless steel exhaust manifold, Precision 46 mm wastegate, HKS blowoff valve, Greddy intercooler, and HKS Hi-Power exhaust. Fuel is fed from a Walbro Hellcat pump through a Radium rail and Siemens Deka 800 cc injectors. The motor produces 450 horsepower on an AEM Infinity ECU.

2000 Lexus GS300 with a turbo 2JZ-GTE inline-six

2000 Lexus GS300 with a turbo 2JZ-GTE inline-six

Drag International improved the handling with Tein Flex adjustable coilovers, Daizen sway bars, and Tom’s Racing six-point braces in front and back. They also installed a Rod Millen front strut brace, UGO carbon fiber rear strut brace, and a Sage camber kit in back. The car stops thanks to Rotora 330 mm drilled and slotted rotors with four-piston calipers on each corner.

2000 Lexus GS300 with a turbo 2JZ-GTE inline-six

The car originally was silver but was changed to Lexus Tiger Eye Mica paint. Other changes to the exterior include a JDM Aristo grill, JDM TRD front lip, L-Tuned side skirts, L-Sportline rear bumper, and Junction Produce rear spoiler. The finishing touch was a set of Individ 3-piece wheels (20×9.5, 20×11.5).

2000 Lexus GS300 with a turbo 2JZ-GTE inline-six

2000 Lexus GS300 with a turbo 2JZ-GTE inline-six

The interior features a custom black leather and suede upholstery along side of grey and Burl wood trim. They also installed a 2001 GS300 gauge cluster along with a RX300 wood steering wheel and SC430 wood shift knob.

2000 Lexus GS300 with a turbo 2JZ-GTE inline-six

2000 Lexus GS300 with a turbo 2JZ-GTE inline-six

Source: Drag International

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.