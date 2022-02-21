2000 Lexus GS300 with a Turbo 2JZ-GTE

Drag International rolled a 2000 Lexus GS300 shell into their company in Davie, Florida. Many hours of work later it drove away completely transformed.

In the engine bay they installed a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six and four-speed automatic transmission from a Toyota Aristo. The motor was converted to a single Precision 6266 turbocharger and features stainless steel exhaust manifold, Precision 46 mm wastegate, HKS blowoff valve, Greddy intercooler, and HKS Hi-Power exhaust. Fuel is fed from a Walbro Hellcat pump through a Radium rail and Siemens Deka 800 cc injectors. The motor produces 450 horsepower on an AEM Infinity ECU.

Drag International improved the handling with Tein Flex adjustable coilovers, Daizen sway bars, and Tom’s Racing six-point braces in front and back. They also installed a Rod Millen front strut brace, UGO carbon fiber rear strut brace, and a Sage camber kit in back. The car stops thanks to Rotora 330 mm drilled and slotted rotors with four-piston calipers on each corner.

The car originally was silver but was changed to Lexus Tiger Eye Mica paint. Other changes to the exterior include a JDM Aristo grill, JDM TRD front lip, L-Tuned side skirts, L-Sportline rear bumper, and Junction Produce rear spoiler. The finishing touch was a set of Individ 3-piece wheels (20×9.5, 20×11.5).

The interior features a custom black leather and suede upholstery along side of grey and Burl wood trim. They also installed a 2001 GS300 gauge cluster along with a RX300 wood steering wheel and SC430 wood shift knob.

