Explorer Sport Trac with a 2.7 L EcoBoost V6

Western Motorsports started their “RapTrac” Pre-Runner in 2013 using a 2005 Explorer Sport Trac. The company swapped the factory 4.0 L V6 for a 4.6 L 3v V8 from a 2005 Mustang GT. The truck was given a custom coilover suspension with Raptor upper control arms and F-150 lower control arms and spindles. The combo gave the truck 12 inches of suspension travel. Western Motorsports enjoyed the truck for several years before wanting something newer. In 2020 the company swapped the 4.6 L V8 for a twin-turbo 2.7 L EcoBoost V6.

Photos and video of truck with 4.6 L V8

Photos of the truck with the EcoBoost V6

Source: Western Motorsports