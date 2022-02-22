For Sale: 1971 Jaguar E-Type with a 750 hp 8.5L TWR V12

This 1971 Jaguar E-Type is for sale on Spartan Horse in Germany for €250,000 or about $283,181. The car is powered by a 8.5 L TWR Group-C V12 producing 750-800 horsepower and 940 Nm (693 lb-ft) of torque. The motor features TWR heads, new camshaft, stroker crankshaft, 12 custom intakes, and MoTeC ECU. A Lamborghini LM002 five-speed manual transmission sends power to a Quaife differential and through Porsche axles and hubs. The brake cylinders are located behind the driver’s seat while the fuel pumps are located by the passenger’s seat. They pull from a 145-liter (38 gallon) fuel cell. A set of Jaguar “Arden” wheels cover AP Race 330 mm rotors with four-piston calipers in front and two-piston calipers in rear.

Source: Spartan Horse via Unique Cars For Sale Europe FB page via Piotr