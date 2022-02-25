Honda S2000 with a 2.4 L K24/K20

Elusive Racing built this Honda S2000 at their company in Clayton South, VIC, Australia. In the engine bay sits a 2.4 L Honda K-series inline-four producing 170 kw (227 hp) to the wheels on E85 fuel. The motor features a K24 bottom-end, K20 head, Skunk2 Ultra Series camshafts, Supertech valvetrain, F20C intake manifold, and Skunk2 70 mm throttle body. A PLM exhaust header connects with a custom 3-inch exhaust by Elusive Racing. The car still retains the factory S2000 six-speed manual transmission thanks to an adapter plate.

Source: Elusive Racing FB page and Clay Wong